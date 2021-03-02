Here are the best games releasing in March 2021

I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but the back end of 2020 and the start of this year seem to be going the same way month after month. There are STILL no big games coming from Sony, Microsoft, or even Nintendo. Everything seems to be ‘coming soon,’ and it’s a little disheartening at this point.

Don’t get me wrong, there are still some great titles releasing in March 2021, but a lot of what’s worth mentioning has already been seen in the past. There’s nothing wrong with that in moderation, obviously, but half of the titles we’re going to talk about are remasters or re-releases. Anyway, on to the games.

Play it again

Let’s get some of the titles we’ve seen before out of the way first. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is coming to Switch on March 16. This action-RPG was an underrated gem in the PS3/360 era, and it gained a bit of a cult following in the years since. The remaster came out last fall on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but now it’s also coming to Switch on March 16. It feels like a perfect fit for Switch too, with an addictive gameplay loop and some awesome ideas.

Next up is Stubbs the Zombie: Rebel Without a Pulse, which hits Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on March 16. Honestly, I have no problem with this being re-released. It’s an OG Xbox title from 2005 and had some fantastic ideas. Given the fact you play as a zombie (the titular Stubbs), you won’t be surprised to hear that your job is to devour human brains.

As you start to munch on the grey matter, the humans you’ve nibbled from will become your followers. Any humans they eat will also join your undead army. This was hilarious when it came out 16 years ago, so it’s great to see something like this gracing our consoles again.

If you haven’t played it already, you need to experience Disco Elysium: The Final Cut when it releases sometime in March (date TBC). Hitting Stadia, PS4, PS5, and as a free upgrade for existing players on PC (with Switch and Xbox to follow later in the year), this is an incredible RPG, and one everyone should try at least once.

The graphics are gorgeous, with an almost painterly quality to them. Its murder mystery storyline is beautifully written. There are multiple endings and some real player agency to make the story your own.

Find a buddy

This month is fantastic for couch co-op gamers. It really is. It’s not often we see a completely new story-based IP, and it’s even rarer to see one specifically with co-op gaming in mind. In fact, the last time I think that happened was back in 2017 when EA released A Way Out.

That’s why It Takes Two looks to be a little bit special when it drops on March 26 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. This fantastic-looking title oozes personality and follows the story of a married couple whose relationship is on the rocks. They magically turn into two of their daughter’s dolls and go on a crazy adventure together.

The graphics are bright and beautiful. Gameplay looks to be massively varied, with lots of different genres to experience, and the voice acting actually seems to be half-way decent. Like A Way Out, It Takes Two is also made by EA.

If that all seems a little too weird, then keep an eye out on March 23 when Overcooked: All You Can Eat Edition hits PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. It was released on Xbox Series X and PS5 late in 2020, but obviously, it’ll have the chance to reach a much larger user base now.

You might have played these games before. You and up to three friends drop into a crazy kitchen, and you must cook dishes as if your life depends on it. Organization isn’t just recommended here, it’s necessary. Whoever designates themselves as the head chef can expect to start screaming for your sous chef(s) to just cut the god damn tomato and ‘get the fucking pan off the heat!’

The package includes both Overcooked and Overcooked 2, all DLC, all extra chefs, and a few new levels to play. It also has a new set of trophies and achievements, so you can go through the stress of getting three stars on every level again.

Something a little different

We’ve all played the latest Call of Honor: Battlezone about 1000 times. Sometimes you want a little originality when you sit down with a pad (or mouse) in hand. Maquette for PS5 will definitely fit the bill. This mind-bending first-person puzzle game is based around the idea of recursion.

Each area to solve has a room within a room. Doing something in the larger one may affect the smaller one and vice versa. You may need to take elements from the bigger space to dramatically change something in the smaller space to progress. Maquette launches today, March 2, and is also a PS+ title from release, so you’ve got no excuse for not adding it to your collection.

Those who dream of ruling the planet with an iron fist will love Evil Genius 2: World Domination when it releases for PC on March 30. It’s a sequel to the awesome Evil Genius from 2004 and tasks you with constructing a criminal lair on a tropical island. Once said lair is built, you’ll then need to create a doomsday device.

Oh, and you’ll also be running a casino as your cover story. Recruit minions and crime bosses, test your maniacal machine, and avoid the Forces of Justice for as long as possible. With any luck, you’ll have the whole world in your hands in no time.

If they don’t grab you, then you either need to take a long, hard look at yourself, or cast your eye on Buildings Have Feelings Too! Launching for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch sometime in March (date TBC), this unique title has you growing a city into a bustling metropolis. Unlike SimCity or Cities: Skylines, though, you won’t be taking an overhead view on things. No, you’re going to be at street-level, where you can see the individual structures walking around.

Oh, I forgot to mention, the buildings are alive and have personalities. Victorian-era homes may start to worry when modern high-rises join the area. Residential areas might feel threatened by shopping districts. It’s up to you to find the right arrangement to keep everyone happy.

The verdict for March

There are some awesome titles this month, but still nothing massive. Only two titles are next-gen only; Terminator(which is an upgrade of a PS4/Xbox One game), and Maquette, which looks unique, but probably won’t convince the masses to grab a PS5.

I suppose this gives you more time to catch up on your backlog, but it’d be nice to see something big and shiny to show off the power of the new consoles.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.