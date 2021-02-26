Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for March 2021

Waiting for that tax refund before snagging any new games but bummed because you don’t have anything to play? Have no fear, as Sony is back with its free PlayStation 4 and 5 games for gamers that have a PlayStation Plus membership.

This month there are some extremely solid titles to snag, but just remember you’ll need a PlayStation Plus membership. On top of that, if you want to continue to enjoy these games in the future, you’ll need an active membership.

Anyways, enough of that, let’s get to the games!

Free PlayStation Plus games for March 2021

This month is a real doozy, with plenty of quality games to download and enjoy. Obviously, the star of the show this month is Final Fantasy VII Remake. Experience the smash-hit RPG with new graphics, a new story, a revamped combat system, and more. Gamers can download this on both PlayStation 4 and PS5.

Also included this month is the third-person survival action shooter, Remnant: From the Ashes, available for both PS4 and PS5. It features dynamically-generated worlds and allows you to play with friends.

If you have been able to snag a PlayStation 5, then you can download Maquettefor free this month. This is a puzzle game that has some unique twists, so if you like having to work those brain puzzles, it’s definitely worth checking out.

Finally, for those with a PSVR headset, you can get Farpointfor free. Sony says you’ll need to “master an arsenal of weapons to keep yourself alive on a hostile alien world in this free-roaming, first-person PS VR shooter.”

All of these games will be available for PlayStation Plus members on March 2, and can be downloaded until April 5, 2021.

