Sony expects that PlayStation 5 demand will slow down to reasonable levels soon

Jim Ryan, the CEO of PlayStation, gave a series of interviews for various media outlets where he touched on several topics such as the accessibility of the new PlayStation 5 and a new VR headset.

In regards to the supply chain, he expressed his confidence that the PS5 supply will be able to meet demand during the second part of 2021. He believes as months go by, their supply chain will improve, and it will be much easier for people to purchase a new console. Ryan is confident that during the 2021 holiday season, there will be no shortages.

When asked about the reasons behind the PlayStation 5 supply chain downfall, he named several reasons. First, he pointed that they failed to anticipate that there would be such a huge demand for their newest console. The ongoing pandemic and global semiconductor shortage were also the prominent reasons why their supply couldn’t meet demand.

Ryan also spoke extensively about the upcoming PlayStation 5 virtual reality headset. He didn’t present any technical parameters, but he described the headset as significantly “less cumbersome” than PlayStation’s current VR headset. The current PSVR headset relies upon multiple wires running through a TV, the PlayStation console, and an additional unit. However, the new PSVR headset will feature a single-cord setup.

The new PlayStation virtual headset will also incorporate new controllers based on the same DualSense technology presented at the premiere of the PS5 console.

Ryan didn’t reveal a launch date for the upcoming PS5 virtual reality headset, just that it is coming in 2021. In that regard, he said that even though they don’t plan any new VR investments, they are still very much committed to the development of virtual reality technology. He said that everyone at Sony shares the same sentiment that virtual reality will play a meaningful role in interactive entertainment.

