Here are some of the best PSVR games you can try on PS5

Sony’s Playstation 5 console is an impressive machine, capable of 120-hertz gaming at 4k resolution, but the console also comes with backwards compatibility, which means you can use your PSVR headset with your PS5.

This doesn’t come as easily as you might think, however. Since the PS5 camera is not designed to track the movements of the VR headset, you will have to plug in and use the older camera using an adapter that Sony will give to anyone that owns the PSVR headset.

Though there are no real plans known about a VR device made specifically for the PS5 yet, there are still some solid titles out there that can be enjoyed on your new console.

PSVR games to play on your PS5

Here are a few of the best games available on PSVR that you can try today on your PS5, and one to look forward to later in 2021.

Star Wars Squadrons

Adding the PSVR to your Star Wars Squadrons gameplay can enhance the experience greatly. The VR aspect coupled with familiar sounds and visuals helps to make Star Wars Squadrons one of the best Star Wars games out there. Hop in your X-Wing and take to the skies for massive space battles.

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission is a Sony VR exclusive that you don’t want to pass on. You play as an astronaut robot tasked with the rescue of fellow bots strewn around space. The VR headset adds a new, interesting twist to the platformer genre.

Iron Man VR

Iron Man VR speaks for itself. Taking up the role of Iron Man is a blast in VR. The flexible world allows you to fly around in the suit and take care of business in unique ways. I mean, how could you not want to fly around blasting bad guys and utilizing Tony Stark’s various gadgets?

No Man’s Sky

After a rocky launch in 2016, Hello Games continues to make impressive content updates to No Man’s Sky. The game now has full PSVR support on and it just got a new companion update. Now you can train that strange dinosaur-looking creature to carry you around in VR.

Hitman 3

The latest installment of the Hitman series brings VR into the fold. On the PS4 version of the game (which you can get for free if you own the PS5 version), you can become an assassin in VR! As a plus, you can import levels from previous Hitman games into Hitman 3 and play the entire trilogy in VR.

Stride

Stride is an upcoming first-person shooter game with the focus being on free-running through cityscapes. The game looks similar to Mirror’s Edge, with parkour being the obvious focus. Though no release date has been announced, it certainly looks like a VR game to keep on your radar.

These are just a few of the titles on PSVR that you can play until new VR hardware is announced for the PS5, although I wouldn’t hold my breath. The PS4 was released in 2013 and the PSVR headset came out in 2016, so it could be a while before we get any new hardware. That being said, there are plenty of titles available on the PSVR to get that VR fix now.

