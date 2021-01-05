Here’s how to get a free PS4 camera adapter to play PSVR on PS5

If you were lucky enough to bypass the scalpers and snag a PlayStation 5, like our founder, Kevin, you might be wanting to use it for PSVR. After all, why wouldn’t you use all of those new teraflops of graphical power for virtual reality, which can really benefit from them?

The thing is, while the PS5 is backward compatible with most PS4 games, including those that use the PSVR headset, there are some quirks to how VR works on Sony’s new console.

The new HD Camera for PS5 isn’t compatible with the existing PSVR experience, so you’ll need the PS4 camera to play your VR titles on your new console. That means you need an adapter to use the PS4 camera, which Sony will send to you for free if you ask nicely. Here’s how.

Here’s how to get the adapter you need to use your PS4 camera with your PS5 for PSVR

Okay, so you do own a PS5, a PS4 camera, and a PSVR headset right? Because you’re going to need some numbers off the PSVR headset.

Go to Sony’s support page to start the request Verify you’re not a robot by completing the Captcha, then put in the Serial Number from your PSVR headset. That number is on the black box that all the cables go into, starting with either C, M, or P depending on your region Then give Sony your shipping details, including your email address

That’s it, now you can just sit back and wait for a shipping confirmation from Sony, including a tracking number. Enjoy playing PSVR on your new PS5, until Sony brings out a new headset in the future.

