If you keep up with the world of gaming, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the drama surrounding the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. If you haven’t, then just know that the game can struggle pretty severely on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

After a lot of uproar and confusion surrounding refunds, Sony has announced that it will now be offering refunds for the title, as well as removing the game from the PlayStation Store.

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store.”

As for how long the title will be unavailable, Sony is leaving it open, saying that it will be removed “until further notice.”

At this time, Microsoft still has the game available in its store, but it has been helping out unhappy customers with refunds for the title.

While some of Cyberpunk 2077’s bugs have been amusing, the myriad of technical problems has made it so many gamers have had issues completing missions or enjoying the game due to graphical issues.

