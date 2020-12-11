Cyberpunk 2077 had an insane launch, topping over one million concurrent players on Steam

For a game that took roughly nine years to get made, it’s no surprise that people are rushing in droves to buy the new Cyberpunk 2077 game. I mean, after waiting this long, everyone wants to see what the big fuss about. And man, people really came out to play.

According to Steam Database, Cyberpunk 2077 set a new record for the largest number of concurrent players in a single-player game, totaling 1,003,264 players playing just after the December 10th launch. The previous record was broken back in 2015 with the launch of Fallout 4.

.@CyberpunkGame had an absolutely insane launch easily topping at over ONE million concurrent players on Steam!https://t.co/XHn9Qt58CO pic.twitter.com/bdo9DDLdru — Steam Database (@SteamDB) December 10, 2020

1,003,264 players are a lot of people to have on a platform at one time. So much in fact that it crashed Steam for a brief moment. A CD Projekt Red developer was so surprised that he took to Twitter and tweeted: “Wow. The hype is real.” Yes, the hype is real, especially when you made people wait nine years to play the game.

The game is having an extremely successful launch, but not everything is going peachy. The game is riddled with tons of glitches. We rounded up a bunch of them here. And while glitches may be fun for some, others don’t find it so amusing.

Mike Isaac, a tech reporter for the New York Times tweeted: “ten hours in to Cyberpunk and it is clear the studio knowingly pushed out a half-baked game that wasnt ready for prime time. a lot of people are upset, and for good reason — after eight years of nonstop hype, it is a letdown.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

Have you played it yet? Have any thoughts on it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.