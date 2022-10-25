Fallout 4 is getting a 4K upgrade on Series X|S, PS5, and PC

While we wait for a new Fallout game, Bethesda is planning a new update for Fallout 4 that adds features and improves the game’s performance on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The company revealed the planned update in a blog post earlier this week. It will include “performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, and even bonus Creation Club content.”

It is an interesting time for Bethesda to push a new update for Fallout 4. The game came out back in 2015 on previous-gen consoles. It was then improved with 4K visuals for the Xbox One X but was limited to 30 FPS.

Bethesda also took advantage of the FPS boost on the Xbox Series X|S to increase the frame rate to 60 FPS last year. But it limited the 60 FPS resolution to 1080P.

Of course, we don’t know exactly what kind of improvements to expect with this update. But it seems like Bethesda will go all out with improvements this time.

This will likely be the last significant update for Fallout 4 ahead of the next game in the series. Bethesda hopes the update will stir up a little more interest in Fallout 4 until the next game comes out.

In addition to the upcoming Fallout 4 update, Bethesda shared news of new Fallout 76 events to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary.

If you’re a Fallout 76 fan, check out all the upcoming content on the company’s blog post here.

