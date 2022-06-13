The best reveals from Xbox and Bethesda’s Games Showcase 2022

With the absence of E3 to show off new and upcoming content in gaming, some studios are hosting their own reveal events. One such event from Xbox and Bethesda happened over the weekend, revealing tons of new games and content.

Xbox and Bethesda held their joint Games Showcase on Sunday and shared a bunch of exciting news with gamers. In total, there were 30-plus games and content reveals at the joint showcase.

We got some updated reveals for some already-announced as well as a few new announcements that we hadn’t seen before. The 90-minute presentation was filled with exciting announcements.

Below are some of the biggest reveals that we saw during Xbox and Bethesda’s 2022 Games Showcase. Let’s get into it.

Ark 2

Kicking off our list, we got a look at Ark 2, the upcoming sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved. Like its predecessor, Ark 2 will be a survival game in a world filled with dinosaurs. But that’s about where the games’ similarities end.

Ark 2 opts for a third-person perspective, with new movement mechanics like vaulting and parkour. In addition to new movement capabilities, the game will feature Souls-like melee combat for more skill-based interactions.

Ark 2 is set to come out sometime in 2023 and will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Diablo IV

One of the more highly anticipated announcements at the showcase was the Diablo IV reveal. Fans of the series have been waiting on Diablo IV for more than a decade, but all they’ve gotten so far is a cash-grab mobile game in the form of Diablo Immortal.

But Diablo IV is a traditionally priced Diablo game built specifically for consoles and PC with cross-play and cross-progression across the board.

It will feature classic classes like Barbarian, Sorceress, Rogues, Druid, and Necromancer at release, with tons of content to follow up. We can expect Diablo IV sometime in 2023.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Next up we have Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. This gameplay reveal trailer shows off some of the open-world aspects of this upcoming RPG title.

Traveling alongside a cute animal companion, the visuals of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn look absolutely stunning.

The game follows a coalition army member and their magical companion on a personal quest against the gods. And you’ll build your combat stats up to take on those gods in epic fights across the world. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is scheduled for release in early 2023 and will be available on Game Pass.

Grounded Full Release

Following up, gamers got the official full-release announcement trailer for Grounded. Grounded is a unique survival story akin to the 80’s classic movie, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

As the player, you’ve been shrunk to the size of an ant. You’ll have to gather resources if you wish to survive. Additionally, you’ll need to watch out for the hordes of dangerous insects that are looking to cut your journey short.

Grounded has been in early access for a little while, but the full game launches with a newly-completed story in September of this year.

Overwatch 2

Fans of Blizzard’s class-based shooter Overwatch will be happy to see an update to the game’s follow-up, aptly named Overwatch 2. Without a magnifying glass, it’s hard to tell the difference between the two games.

But Overwatch 2 does shake things up a bit, introducing 5v5 battles and new PvE content. This weekend’s update included an official release date for the game, October 4, 2022, alongside a limited gameplay reveal.

Riot Games coming to PC and Mobile Game Pass

The next reveal was a bit of a surprise at this weekend’s Games Showcase from Xbox and Bethesda. Riot Games, the masterminds behind games like League of Legends and Valorant, revealed a partnership bringing some of Riot’s content to Game Pass for PC and mobile.

The new deal unlocks all champions for League of Legends on PC, as well as League of Legends: Wild Rift on mobile. Subscribers will also unlock all available Valorant agents with Game Pass.

Plus, additional content for other Riot games like Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics will be available on both PC and mobile. This new partnership will go live sometime near the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport is a highly anticipated racing simulation title coming to Xbox and PC, and we finally got a first look at the brand new title. The game’s developers shared a look at Maple Valley, an iconic racing location in the game.

Following the history of the franchise, Forza Motorsport is a beautiful game. And the team behind the game has elevated its graphical and mechanical capabilities to the max in the latest iteration. The new time of day and weather patterns are all factors in Forza Motorsport racing.

We can expect to see the new Forza Motorsport on Xbox consoles and PC sometime during the spring of 2023.

Minecraft Legends

Microsoft continues to innovate and build upon the beloved world of Minecraft since its acquisition of the game back in 2014. Minecraft Legends is an all-new take on the beloved franchise, offering new, strategic gameplay and a brand new premise.

In Minecraft Legends, a war seemingly rages between the overworld and the Nether. The trailer offers brief moments of the RPG-like gameplay offered by Minecraft Legends as players take down hordes of enemies on horseback.

Minecraft Legends is coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC sometime in 2023.

Ravenlok

Ravenlok was a unique entry in this week’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. In fact, this seemingly otherworldly adventure draws some inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, as a mysterious trip into a magical mirror transports the player to a new fantasy world.

It features action combat and uniquely fantastical enemies with gameplay that looks reminiscent of Kingdom Hearts. Ravenlok is an intriguing and unexpected announcement that will be available with Xbox Game Pass sometime during 2023.

Redfall

Continuing the list is Redfall, a new vampire-hunting first-person shooter set in the town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Last weekend’s trailer included a first look at Redfall’s gameplay, with an ominous trek through a sketchy old church filled with bloodsuckers.

Speaking of blood, there’s plenty of it in Redfall. Later in the trailer, the devs shared a more in-depth look at what kind of gameplay we can expect. The game will feature tons of different weaponry and abilities and co-op with a few different characters to choose from.

Redfall was initially supposed to come out this summer, but the game has been delayed until sometime in 2023 for Xbox consoles and PC.

Starfield

Finally, there’s Starfield. Starfield is a highly anticipated new IP from Bethesda. We’ve been hearing rumblings about this game for years, and now we finally have a first look at some of the game’s gameplay.

The trailer shows a first-person shooter set across alien worlds filled with dangerous enemies. Additionally, you can level up your character, build new ships and bases, and travel to 1,000 different planets and explore.

Fans of Bethesda games have been waiting on this one for a while, and we’re finally almost there! Starfield is planned to launch in 2023 for Xbox consoles and PC.

And much more

Those are just the announcements that really stood out to us during Sunday’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The presentation included several more games and content announcements that fans have to look forward to.

We got a look at Hollow Knight: Silksong, an upcoming sidescroller, and High on Life, a comedy-FPS from the creators of Rick and Morty. Lightyear: Frontier is a new farm sim game with an alien twist and Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a stealth platformer that toes the line between sci-fi and fantasy.

Elder Scrolls Online is getting an expansion called High Isle, and Fallout 76: The Pitt is coming in September. Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is coming soon, and there’s new content coming to Sea of Thieves: Season Seven.

As you can see, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase was absolutely full of exciting new games and content. Xbox and Bethesda revealed tons more content that we weren’t able to fit into this list.

If you’re interested in seeing what else was in store, you can check out the entire showcase here (the actual presentation starts at about 50 minutes in).

