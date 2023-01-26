Xbox’s Developer Direct event brings major announcements

Earlier this week, Xbox and Bethesda held a joint Developer Direct event to show off some of the exciting projects the companies are working on.

The event wasn’t massive by any means, but we got a good look at several games coming to Xbox over the next few months.

Of course, the event was missing a new look at Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated new IP set to launch sometime this year.

Bethesda already confirmed that Starfield would be missing from the show and will get its own standalone show soon.

But the show was still full of announcements and new looks at upcoming games like Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and more. Here’s everything that was announced.

Everything revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct

The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct lasted about 45 minutes. It showcased five games and kicked things off with a look at Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy title set in the Minecraft world. It features a story-mode campaign you can play solo or co-op with your friends.

Yesterday, Xbox revealed that the games will come out on April 18. There’s also a PvP mode, which was the presentation’s focus at this event. Teams of up four will join together to try and destroy their opponent’s base.

Developers showcased the strategy needed for successful teams. That ranges from resource gathering and base building to recruiting helpful mobs and using redstone to take down your enemies.

Forza Motorsport

Next up in the show, Xbox showcased Forza Motorsport, the latest racing simulator built for Xbox Series X|S by Turn 10 studios.

Developers revealed that we’ll have 20 locations to race at when the game launches. They also confirmed that you can choose from and customize more than 500 cars before any DLC.

Plus, the game has been built from the ground up to take advantage of the latest gen Xbox consoles.

Chris Esaki, creative director at Turn 10, called Forza Motorsport the most “technically advanced racing game ever made.” We still don’t know when it comes out, but we expect to see the game sometime this Spring.

Hi-Fi RUSH

The next reveal was one that we can check out now. Hi-Fi RUSH is a rhythm action game that launched on Xbox Game Pass as soon as the event ended.

It’s an action-fighting game with a rhythmic twist that helps make it unique. When you’re fighting bad guys in Hi-Fi RUSH, you create your own soundtrack based on the cadence of your hits.

And the better you follow the beat of the music, the more effective your attacks will be. This unique take on the action genre is available now for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

The second-to-last-reveal at the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct showcase was the next expansion for the popular MMO, The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom adds a new playable class called the Arcanist. The Arcanist wields a new kind of magic with unique, never-before-seen abilities.

The expansion also takes players to East Morrowind, an area not seen in the franchise since 1994. There will be plenty of exploration and new enemies, a staple to The Elder Scrolls Online expansions.

The Necrom expansion is set to come out in June, and the company is making all past expansions available for players to try out for free (as long as you own the base game) for a limited time.

Redfall

Xbox and Bethesda closed out this Developer Direct with a deep dive into the gameplay of Redfall. Redfall is a co-op vampire shooter from Arkane, creators of the Dishonored series, and Bethesda.

Developers showed off 10 minutes of gameplay that you can check out above. We get a good look at the unique style and level design from Arkane that makes its missions and stories exciting.

Redfall is a story-based shooter that you can play solo or co-op with a friend. You’ll choose from one of four characters, each with unique abilities.

And we finally got a release date for the game. Redfall is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2. It will also be available on day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

That’s everything from the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct

As we said, this wasn’t a massive event from Xbox and Bethesda. There weren’t any surprises, aside from Hi-Fi RUSH, and the lack of Bethesda’s super-hyped Starfield.

But we’ll get a Starfield show soon, and there’s still a lot to look forward to from this event. Personally, I can’t wait to get my hands on Redfall and Forza Motorsport.

Let us know in the comments which of these games you’re looking forward to the most.

