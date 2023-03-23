Is Starfield an Xbox exclusive?

Quick Answer: Starfield is an Xbox exclusive as far as consoles are concerned. The game will also be available on PC, however.

Starfield is set to release in September 2023, and players eagerly anticipate its release. But will gamers across all consoles be able to enjoy it, or is it limited to just the Xbox Series X|S?

After Microsoft’s Bethesda acquisition, it’s a logical question to ask. Both Sony and Microsoft pride themselves on their exclusives.

Having Bethesda’s excellent IPs under their umbrella, like Elder Scrolls and Fallout, is a powerful combo.

Past Bethesda games have been available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, but that trend seems to be coming to an end.

Is Starfield only going to be on Xbox?

Short answer: No, it will also be available on PC, but not PlayStation 5

Starfield will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC at launch. While it may release on PlayStation in the future, we don’t see that happening.

In fact, Microsoft has previously noted that Sony and Nintendo “better quality” exclusives. It’s clear the company is hoping games like Starfield will help close that gap.

As mentioned above, the Bethesda acquisition was huge for Microsoft, and the company can use Xbox exclusives to drive Xbox Series X|S sales.

Xbox gamers will have two options to play the game. They can either pay the full $70 price tag or have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

The same goes for people on PC. Players can purchase the game outright or play it through your Game Pass subscription.

Game Pass Ultimate runs $15 a month, but with that, you get access to over 100 games on Xbox and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold, which allows for online play. You also get discounts and other small perks.

Is Starfield going to be on Xbox One?

Short answer: Yes, but only in the form of game streaming

Sadly, if you haven’t picked up Microsoft’s latest gaming console, you will be limited on how you can play Starfield.

The game was developed specifically with the Xbox Series X|S in mind. Basically, that means that Bethesda is taking full advantage of the latest hardware.

Image: YouTube Bethesda

Because of this, a dedicated Xbox One version would provide a subpar experience, and Microsoft and Bethesda would want to avoid that.

All hope is not lost, however. Xbox One users should eventually get the option to play through Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming service.

The company announced that games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Starfield will be available on Xbox One in the form of game streaming. In fact, Flight Simulator is already available in this form.

Because of this, the resource-intensive stuff like graphics will be handled by Microsoft’s servers instead of the underpowered Xbox One.

Starfield has a ton of potential

Again, Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023. The game has been in development for a decade, and players’ expectations are through the roof.

If you and some friends are planning on diving in, here’s everything to know about multiplayer in Starfield.

More information about Starfield

Genre Action role-playing game Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release date September 6, 2023 Platforms Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass Price $70 USD Setting A new sci-fi universe set amongst the stars Storyline An epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery Multiplayer support? No confirmed multiplayer or online mode

