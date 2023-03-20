Microsoft is trying to launch an Xbox store on iOS and Android

If you’re an Android or iPhone user, there’s one thing you all can agree on. It’s 2023, and how isn’t there an Xbox store app on your respective app stores? Well, it’s finally coming.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s gaming division, revealed that the company is preparing to launch an Xbox store on iOS and Android. And the plan is to roll it out as soon as next year.

But a lot hangs in the balance if Microsoft doesn’t gain regulators’ approval of the Activision Blizzard $68.7 billion acquisition.

“We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play,” Spencer told FT. “Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up.”

Microsoft has been working on an Xbox store and hinted at the fact in regulatory filings with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

So what’s holding Microsoft from launching its Xbox store on iOS and Android? Naturally, Google and Apple.

This launch depends on regulatory action against Apple and Google, as these platforms currently do not allow alternative stores or payment methods.

Apple has been known to restrict third-party apps and services on its devices, making it difficult for companies like Microsoft to establish a foothold.

Microsoft has a lot at stake here

In a perfect world, the EU expects to approve Microsoft’s deal. If goes through, that’s great and all, but if the Blizzard /Activision deal, I’m sure there are going much more hurdles to jump when the time comes.

It could be a while until we hear more, as the next hearing is in August. Until then, we can only speculate and wonder what the future holds for Microsoft’s plans to create an Xbox mobile store.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: