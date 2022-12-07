#GameTechie
Microsoft commits to 10 years of Call of Duty on Nintendo
This could bring Call of Duty back to Nintendo consoles for the first time in a decade.
Microsoft revealed it will fully support Nintendo consoles with Call of Duty games for 10 years this week.
Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, shared news of the company’s new commitment on Twitter. In addition to Nintendo, Microsoft committed to offering Call of Duty to PC gamers through Steam in the future.
The last time Call of Duty was available on a Nintendo console was in 2013. Call of Duty: Ghosts launched on the Wii U alongside Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
Since then, Nintendo gamers haven’t been able to join the Call of Duty community.
But that could all change if regulators approve Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The acquisition is currently under review by regulators in the United States and Europe.
Xbox already addressed previous concerns about the Call of Duty franchise leaving PlayStation consoles once the deal is done.
The company recently committed to 10 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles.
It is believed that the PlayStation and Nintendo announcements are meant to appease regulators. While we don’t know exactly if these commitments will make regulators happy, it certainly helps Xbox’s case.
Xbox could make a major power play if it limited Activision Blizzard games to Xbox consoles after the acquisition. But for now, it doesn’t look like that’s Xbox’s plan for the future.
Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022
- Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for December 2022
- Nintendo’s throwback controllers now work with Apple devices
- Call of Duty moderators can ban toxic chatters from game chat
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.