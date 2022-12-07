Microsoft commits to 10 years of Call of Duty on Nintendo

Microsoft revealed it will fully support Nintendo consoles with Call of Duty games for 10 years this week.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, shared news of the company’s new commitment on Twitter. In addition to Nintendo, Microsoft committed to offering Call of Duty to PC gamers through Steam in the future.

The last time Call of Duty was available on a Nintendo console was in 2013. Call of Duty: Ghosts launched on the Wii U alongside Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Since then, Nintendo gamers haven’t been able to join the Call of Duty community.

But that could all change if regulators approve Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The acquisition is currently under review by regulators in the United States and Europe.

I'm also pleased to confirm that Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox after we have closed the merger with Activision Blizzard King. @ATVI_AB @ValveSoftware — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 7, 2022

Xbox already addressed previous concerns about the Call of Duty franchise leaving PlayStation consoles once the deal is done.

The company recently committed to 10 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles.

It is believed that the PlayStation and Nintendo announcements are meant to appease regulators. While we don’t know exactly if these commitments will make regulators happy, it certainly helps Xbox’s case.

Xbox could make a major power play if it limited Activision Blizzard games to Xbox consoles after the acquisition. But for now, it doesn’t look like that’s Xbox’s plan for the future.

