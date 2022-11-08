Call of Duty moderators can ban toxic chatters from game chat

Activision’s new reporting system gives moderators the tools to mute toxic chatters when they break Call of Duty’s code of conduct in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The latest Call of Duty title came out two weeks ago, on October 28. As with every Call of Duty each year, the new game certainly brings back toxic gamers and chatters you’ll likely run into during a match.

This year, Activision has revamped its reporting system to try and take care of those players. Now, moderators have the ability to instantly mute a player from all chat channels in the game.

This new feature still requires users to report other players who are being toxic in voice or text chat. But once moderators confirm the toxicity, they can set up an instant restriction that mutes that player.

There are varying levels of toxicity that can happen in a Call of Duty lobby chat. Some comments may not be harsh enough to warrant a full ban from the game.

Image: Call of Duty

That’s why the new option for moderators to mute toxic chatters could be so useful. Maybe a chatter doesn’t deserve to be banned from the game, but it would be nice to shut them up occasionally.

The entire report system has been revamped in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Reporting users now gives you a dialogue box so you can provide more details on why you reported.

It’s not a revolutionary change, but it’ll be nice to add that context when you inevitably run into toxic players.

The company said that these additions to reporting and moderating are also coming to Warzone 2.0 when it launches on November 16.

If you’re a toxic chatter, watch out this year. Activision has reinforced its moderation, and you could quickly lose the ability to chat in-game altogether.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.