New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II trailer reveals campaign

A couple of weeks ago, Activision shared a release date alongside a short teaser trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II title launching on October 28. And earlier this week, the company shared a first look at some of the game’s story gameplay.

This year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II picks up where 2019’s Modern Warfare left off. The game follows Task Force 141 and its iconic characters in fights across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Legendary Call of Duty characters such as Captain Price, Ghost, and Soap make their way back to the game this year. Additionally, Modern Warfare II introduces a new character, Alejandro Vargas, a member of the Mexican Special Forces.

Following tradition, Infinity Ward is seemingly putting a lot of effort into the campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

After completing the campaign, you will be able to join up with friends for Special Ops. This is a more tactical mode that relies on you and your teammate working together to complete the mission.

And then, of course, there’s multiplayer. Multiplayer is huge in Call of Duty games, and Modern Warfare II is no different. Players will have tons of different weapons, maps, and game modes to try out in October.

And shortly after the launch of Modern Warfare II, the next iteration of the battle royale, Warzone, is expected to release.

For Call of Duty fans, the callback to one of the franchise’s most beloved entries is pretty exciting. And, hopefully, the game delivers up to fans’ expectations. Because, for the first time in nearly 20 years, Activision won’t have a chance for Call of Duty redemption next year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.