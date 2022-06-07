Blizzard’s highly anticipated mobile installment in the Diablo franchise, Diable Immortal, is now available on both mobile and PC. Diablo Immortal looks to build on what Diablo fans already know and love about the series’ multiplayer isometric gameplay.

But this installment in the famed franchise is a lot different than its predecessors. For starters, this is the first time a Diablo game has made its way to mobile. There’s also a lot of talk that the game looks like a money grab, costing more than $100,000 (or ten plus years of grinding) to reach the end-game.

So that begs the question: What else is different about Diablo Immortal? Does the game even have the multiplayer capabilities that gave its previous games so much staying power?

Does Diablo Immortal have multiplayer?

Short answer: Yes

Fortunately, Diablo Immortal still has multiplayer. So if you and a friend have an extra quarter of a million dollars laying around, you can enjoy the game in its entirety, together.

But in all seriousness, Diablo Immortal features multiplayer just like any other Diablo game. Of course, you won’t be able to join up with your friends right at the beginning of the game.

Like most other games, you have to get through a certain portion of the story before you can play multiplayer. In Diablo Immortal, you have to complete the tutorial level that introduces you to the first main area, Wortham.

After you defeat IFriss the Destroyer, you’ll meet the NPC Deckard Cain. After that, you’ll start seeing other players around the map and multiplayer will become available.

It’s a good thing that Diablo Immortal has multiplayer. Blizzard would have had a hard time justifying leaving multiplayer out of the game, considering how much multiplayer is a staple in the franchise.

