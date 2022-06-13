Diablo IV is finally coming in 2023

Diablo fans finally have something good to look forward to as Activision Blizzard revealed Diablo IV this weekend. The upcoming entry into the famed series will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.

Blizzard finally revealed Diablo IV in a press release on Sunday. In addition to being available on all of the platforms listed above, the game will feature cross-play and cross progression. So you’ll be able to play with friends on other consoles and even take your saved game to another platform.

“We can’t wait to open the gates of Hell next year—the talented team behind Diablo IV puts gameplay first in everything they do, and they have built the biggest and most ambitious vision of Sanctuary yet,” said Blizzard president Mike Ybarra.

The game will launch with familiar playable classes including Barbarian, Sorceress, Rogues, and Druid. Additionally, the fan-favorite Necromancer will be the fifth playable class at launch.

The Necromancer class has been revamped with tons of new undead mechanics. Necromancers build an army of undead to fight off their foes. Or they just consume them to gain even more power.

Diablo IV will be a massive, open-world experience with world bosses and strongholds. There are more than 140 dungeons in the world with dozens of side quests to experience on your journey.

Additionally, there’s supposedly no railroading that pushes you in a particular direction. That means you’ll be able to experience the world however you’d like.

Blizzard didn’t share an official release date for Diablo IV, only that it would be coming sometime in 2023. Hopefully, the company delivers something that fans will enjoy more than the obvious money-grab that it offered with Diablo Immortal.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: