Diablo 4 reportedly releasing in April 2023

Rumor has it that Diablo 4 is gearing up for an April 2023 release date, with preorders going live in December and early access starting in February.

Blizzard’s Diablo 4 is one of the most highly anticipated games of the last decade. New rumors claim that the wait is finally almost over.

First rumored by the XboxEra podcast on YouTube, WindowsCentral and its unnamed sources later corroborated the April 2023 release window.

According to the rumors, Blizzard will reveal the official release date of Diablo 4 at this year’s The Game Awards.

If true, we’ll know soon enough, as The Game Awards 2022 is at 12 PM eastern time on December 8, just one month from now.

The rumor also says that preorders for the game will go live that same day. Preorder options will include several different digital versions with varying gifts and features.

Also included will be a premium physical collector’s edition of the game. That will come with physical collector’s items for the major fans of the Diablo franchise.

Diablo 4 is set to return to Diablo form after a somewhat more cartoony iteration with Diablo 3. It picks up where the last game left off inside a massive, non-linear open world.

With tons of dungeons and several classes to explore at launch, Diablo 4 could be the next great action-adventure title that gamers will love for years.

Hopefully, the rumors are true, and we don’t have to wait too much longer for the game to come out.

