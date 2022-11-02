Connect with us

#GameTechie

Sony announces PS VR2 February release date at $549.99

Preorders go live on November 15.

sony ps vr2 launch promo image
Image: Sony

Sony officially announced the PS VR2 virtual reality headset will launch on February 22, 2023.

The PS VR2 will cost $549.99 in the U.S., €599.99 in the European Union, and £529.99 in the U.K. Pre-orders will go live on November 15, from either the PlayStation store or selected retail outlets.

The launch bundle will contain the PS VR2 headset, two PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

Sony will also launch a PlayStation VR2 Sense charging stand for $49.99 in the U.S., €49.99 in Europe, and £39.99 in the U.K.

The PS VR2 will have one game bundle option at launch

sony ps vr2 horizon call of the mountain bundle box
Image: KnowTechie

One of the launch titles Sony previously shared was Horizon Call of the Mountain. And guess what, the game is included in the bundle.

A launch bundle with the PS VR2, Sense controllers, stereo headphones, and the game will cost $599.99 in the U.S., €649.99 in the European Union, and £569.99 in the U.K.

The game will feature a new protagonist, fighting a new “hidden danger to the world of Horizon.” At some point, the player will cross paths with Aloy, the previous game’s protagonist.

PS VR2 Product Specs

Display method​OLED
Panel resolution​2000 x 2040 per eye
Panel refresh rate​90Hz, 120Hz
Lens separation​Adjustable
Field of View​Approx. 110 degrees
Sensors​Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)
Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
Cameras​4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​
IR camera for eye tracking per eye
Feedback​Vibration on headset
Communication​ with PS5USB Type-C
AudioInput: Built-in microphone​
Output: Stereo headphone jack

Preorders open later this month

Sony says pre-orders will go live on November 15. And remember only Sony’s online PlayStation store.

Pre-orders are open for players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Other markets will have pre-orders at the same time from participating retailers. Orders will “ship throughout the week of launch.”

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Related Topics

Maker, meme-r, and unabashed geek. Hardware guy here at KnowTechie, if it runs on electricity (or even if it doesn't) I probably have one around here somewhere. My hobbies include photography, animation, and hoarding Reddit gold.

More in #GameTechie