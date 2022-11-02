Sony announces PS VR2 February release date at $549.99

Sony officially announced the PS VR2 virtual reality headset will launch on February 22, 2023.

The PS VR2 will cost $549.99 in the U.S., €599.99 in the European Union, and £529.99 in the U.K. Pre-orders will go live on November 15, from either the PlayStation store or selected retail outlets.

The launch bundle will contain the PS VR2 headset, two PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

Sony will also launch a PlayStation VR2 Sense charging stand for $49.99 in the U.S., €49.99 in Europe, and £39.99 in the U.K.

The PS VR2 will have one game bundle option at launch

One of the launch titles Sony previously shared was Horizon Call of the Mountain. And guess what, the game is included in the bundle.

A launch bundle with the PS VR2, Sense controllers, stereo headphones, and the game will cost $599.99 in the U.S., €649.99 in the European Union, and £569.99 in the U.K.

The game will feature a new protagonist, fighting a new “hidden danger to the world of Horizon.” At some point, the player will cross paths with Aloy, the previous game’s protagonist.

PS VR2 Product Specs

Display method​ OLED Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz Lens separation​ Adjustable Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)

Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras​ 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​

IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback​ Vibration on headset Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone​

Output: Stereo headphone jack

Preorders open later this month

Sony says pre-orders will go live on November 15. And remember only Sony’s online PlayStation store.

Pre-orders are open for players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Other markets will have pre-orders at the same time from participating retailers. Orders will “ship throughout the week of launch.”

