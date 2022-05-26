Sony PS VR2: pricing, news, rumors, features, and release date

Sony released the PlayStation 5 near the end of 2020, and the console has been a huge success, becoming the best-selling console in the US near the end of 2021. And now Sony has introduced its new virtual reality system, including new controllers and headset, the PS VR2.

PS VR2, or PlayStation VR2, is the aptly named successor to Sony’s original PSVR headset from 2016. And with the improvement in the performance of the PS5 over the PS4, the PS VR2 looks like a major step up.

We first learned about the existence of the new PS VR2 back in February. Since then, we’ve learned a lot about the upcoming VR headset through various patent filings, leaks, and revelations from the company. So let’s see what we know about the PS VR2 so far.

What is Sony’s PS VR2?

Image: Sony

The PS VR2 is Sony’s next entry into the virtual reality gaming market. The company released the original PSVR back in 2016. The headset was received pretty well by PS4 gamers.

Now, Sony is stepping things up and utilizing the upgraded power of its latest console, the PS5, to bring an entirely new VR system to the console. Sony is designing the PS VR2 system specifically for the PS5, taking advantage of everything the console has to offer.

PS VR2 consists of an all-new VR headset alongside newly designed controllers with tons of technology and features that could elevate console VR to a new level.

PS VR 2 release date?

As of now, the PS VR2 release date has not been confirmed. There have been rumors that Sony might release the headset during the holiday season at the end of 2022.

However, more recent rumors suggest a later release date. Later speculation from YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole suggests that the headset won’t be coming until the first quarter of 2023.

But this is all just speculation at this point. The company hasn’t shared any kind of release window yet.

The new PS VR2 headset

Image: Sony

Maybe the most key piece of hardware that will come with the PS VR2 is a brand new headset. Sony has taken what it learned from the original PSVR and built an all-new VR headset with some impressive specs.

4K resolution

Sony’s PS VR2 features an impressive 4K resolution, a significant improvement over the 1080P resolution offered by the original PSVR. Each lense will be 2000×2040 with a refresh rate of 120hz, bringing the headset in line with the PS5 console itself.

The headset will use a combination of foveated rendering and flexible scaling resolution to optimize resolution in areas of focus. Eye trackers in the headset will track where you are looking, so the device can optimize resolution in that area.

The company is also adding a lens adjustment dial so you can decide how far away the screen is. And, of course, there’s a vent to help make sure those screens don’t fog up.

Built-in motor and cameras

Image: Game Rant

In addition to the upgraded 4K resolution, the PS VR2 has added other new technologies to deliver a better VR experience. The headset will use built-in cameras to monitor hand and controller movements. This eliminates the need for any external equipment to track your hands.

There’s also a small rotary motor included in the headset to allow for small vibrations to increase immersion in games. For example, you might be able to feel your character’s pulse in suspenseful situations.

And Sony added all of this to the headset and still promises to deliver a lighter-weight device than the original. Gamers don’t want to have to wear a heavy, bulky headset to play games, so it’s nice to see that keeping the PS VR2 headset light is a priority for Sony.

PS VR2 controllers

Image: Sony

In addition to the new headset, the PS VR2 system brings new controllers to the fold. Designed with ergonomics in mind, the PS VR2 Sense controllers are a unique take that should actually feel pretty familiar to PlayStation fans.

Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

Sony’s upcoming PS VR2 Sense controllers use a two-piece design to keep you moving freely inside of VR games. And, like the DualSense controllers released for the PS5, they’ll both have haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Haptic feedback is a staple in most gaming controllers. And it would feel like something was missing if it wasn’t added in the PS VR2 Sense controllers. With haptic feedback, controllers vibrate based on in-game stimulation so every encounter feels more immersive.

As for adaptive triggers, that’s something that Sony recently introduced with its DualSense controllers. The triggers on the PS VR2 Sense controllers will react to players’ actions in-game.

For example, if you’re firing a weapon, the adaptive triggers could bounce back and provide various levels of resistance to simulate a weapon’s kick.

Finger tracking and familiar button layout

Image: KnowTechie

Sony designed the PS VR2 with the best ergonomics possible in mind. Players’ hands will slide comfortably through the circular design of the controller to rest in a sweet spot that fits the curves of your hand.

Additionally, the controllers feature a button layout that should feel familiar to both gamers. In addition to the adaptive triggers, each controller features three buttons and a joystick.

Two of those buttons are similar to the four shape buttons on the DualSense controller while the final button on each controller looks to be an interface button.

The controllers also have finger sensors underneath where your hands will rest. These sensors will help tell which user is using the device, as well as help track the location of each controller.

How much will the PS VR2 cost?

For now, we haven’t heard anything about the price of the PS VR2 headset. Some reports have pointed to the device being priced at or above $499.99, which was the initial price of the original PSVR headset.

But that is pure speculation at this point. We will update this section when we learn more about the price. But that will likely be much closer to the actual launch of the headset.

What games will be available on PS VR2?

Of course, where would any VR headset be without games to play. There are hundreds of VR options for the original PSVR device. But we haven’t heard anything about those games being backward compatible on the new device.

But we have had a few games that have been confirmed to be in development for Sony’s PS VR2 at this time. The first game announced came from PlayStation itself, and it’s from a franchise that PlayStation gamers are likely familiar with.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is another entry to the popular Horizon franchise that was the first game announced for the upcoming PS VR2. Another game that is currently in development for the device is Runner, an action racing game.

Other games confirmed for development on the PS VR2 include Low-Fi, a cyberpunk action game, and Samurai Slaughter House, a stylized action RPG.

More recently, PlayStation revealed that the new PS VR2 headset will launch with more than 20 “major” titles already available. These titles will consist of both first and third-party games.

And it’s likely that some of those games are already available on other platforms. Some are even speculating that we might see Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx make its way to the PS VR2, though this could just be wishful thinking.

There are likely even more games already in development for the device. Sony will likely plan the release of the PS VR2 so that there are plenty of games for users to enjoy. And 20+ “major” titles is definitely a good place to start.

Where can you order the PS VR2?

As of now, there’s no way to actually order the PS VR2. Chances are, Sony will do a pre-order program through its website closer to when the headset comes out, but nothing has been announced yet. We’ll update this section when we hear more.

And that’s everything that we know about Sony’s upcoming PS VR2 for PS5. We will continue to update this article as we learn more about the new virtual reality headset. But for now, the PS VR2 is starting to look like a pretty impressive device.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.