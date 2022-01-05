PlayStation kicks off 2022 with a new look at the PlayStation VR2

We’ve been hearing about the next iteration of Sony’s PSVR for almost a year now. Now, the company has kicked off 2022 in a grand way, with a slew of new revelations about its next VR headset, starting with its name – PlayStation VR2.

Building off of that super original and innovative name, Sony has revealed some of the features in its next-gen VR headset in a blog post on the company’s website.

First off, we got a look at the PlayStation VR2 visual experience. The headset will feature 4K video with a 2000×2040 resolution for each eye. The OLED display also offers an impressive 90/120 FPS frame rate.

The headset also features integrated cameras so it can track both you and your controllers’ movements without the need for any external camera. PlayStation VR2 will have headset feedback as well, with a small, singular motor that vibrates similar to the way controllers do to create an even more immersive gaming experience.

Image: Sony

And lastly, Sony shared that the PlayStation VR2 will feature eye-tracking to detect the motion of your eyes and where you are looking on-screen. This will allow an all-new style of input, where something can happen in-game based on what you are doing with your eyes. That sounds pretty damn impressive.

Today’s revelations, combined with what we know about the PlayStation VR2 controllers and their haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, give us some exciting hope for what we can expect from Sony VR in the future.

We still didn’t get any kind of release date or pricing information for the headset. The company did confirm that Guerrilla and Firesprite, creators of Horizon Zero Dawn, are working on a brand new game specifically for PlayStation VR2 called Horizon Call of the Mountain.

VR has definitely made some impressive strides over the last few years. It will be exciting to see how the PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to the next level.

