Sony just announced the first-ever QD-OLED 4K TV

Sony has announced its new line of 4K TVs ahead of its CES 2022 appearance. The company’s biggest revelation comes in the form of its new flagship A95K series.

With the A95K, Sony is introducing the first QD-OLED display, combining quantum dots with an OLED display to offer unprecedented brightness and color capabilities.

Essentially, for regular people, this means the TV should be able to not only replicate deep black colors but also push contrast and color brightness to levels not currently available.

Thanks to an early-morning report from Digital Trends, we got a look at the upcoming flagship TVs from Sony. The A95K will be the first of its kind and will come in both 55 and 65 inches.

Other than that, there isn’t much known about Sony’s upcoming QD-OLED display. The company says that its new display “boosts color brightness by up to 200 percent compared to conventional TVs,” but we’ll have to wait and see how good the display really is.

In addition to the A95k, Sony also introduced its massive 8K flagship series, the Z9K.

The Z9K uses Mini-LED technology to increase the number of lights and offer better brightness and color in larger TVs. And by larger, we mean pretty massive. The Z9K comes in 75 or 85 inches.

Sony also announced a couple of improvements that should make gaming on a Sony TV a little better.

All of Sony’s new TVs will be fitted with HDMI 2.1 inputs. And their software will be upgraded to support VRR so you can have that buttery smooth framerate during your gaming sessions.

Currently, there are no prices available for these new displays from Sony, but more information regarding that is expected in the coming months.

