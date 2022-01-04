Ford wants to crank out 150,000 electric F-150’s per year by 2023

After receiving an overwhelming amount of reservations for its electric F-150 Lightning, Ford is ramping up its production. The company now plans on boosting its production to 150,000 trucks per year by mid-2023.

Ford shared the news of its increased production in a release on the company’s website. With all of the excitement surrounding the new vehicle, the company received nearly 200,000 reservations, causing this increase in production.

“Our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers,” says the company’s president of The Americas & International Markets Group, Kumar Galhotra.

The company didn’t give a number of how many trucks it will be able to produce in 2022.

Ford definitely didn’t expect the F-150 Lightning to be this popular at the beginning. The company originally planned to produce 40,000 vehicles per year but doubled that number in September after the initial hype. Now, with nearly 200,000 reservations, the company is ramping things up pretty significantly.

The company also announced that people will soon be able to turn their reservations into orders. Starting on January 6, people who have reserved the truck will start getting emails letting them convert their reservations into orders.

The company is converting reservations to orders in waves. However, not everyone who reserved a vehicle is guaranteed to get a 2022 model. If you reserved one for yourself, you’ll have to keep an eye on your email inbox and hope your reservation is near the top of Ford’s list.

Anyone who reserved but doesn’t get the option to get a 2022 model will have a chance to snag later year models as they arrive.

