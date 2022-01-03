Tesla produced and delivered nearly 1 million vehicles in 2021

Tesla had its fair share of issues in 2021, culminating in the recall of nearly 500,000 vehicles last week. Now, the company has released production and delivery numbers for the last 12 months.

According to the press release, Tesla produced approximately 930,000 vehicles last year and delivered 936,000. In Q4 alone, the EV manufacturer produced over 300,000 and delivered a similar amount.

Breaking it down by model, the Model 3 and Model Y were by far the most popular, outpacing the production and sale of the Model S and X by huge amounts. Over 900,000 vehicles produced were the Model 3 and Model Y. Those numbers reflect in deliveries as well.

Tesla’s Model 3 (Image: Unsplash)

2022 will be an interesting year for Tesla. We’ll probably see the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) continue to look at the Elon Musk company over safety issues.

We could see the infamous Cybertruck release this year. Tesla’s new Texas plant is supposedly going to start work on a new “quad-motor” variant early this year.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: