Is this guy Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s creator? Elon Musk sure thinks so

Way back in 2009, Bitcoin started snaking its way through computers around the world. It wasn’t well known at first and most people went about their day-to-day lives blissfully unaware of its existence. Flash forward to today, and well, you know the deal.

But who created the infamous cryptocurrency? Most people reference a person named Satoshi Nakamoto, but as for who that actually is, it’s still a mystery. That said, Elon Musk thinks he knows the answer.

During a podcast with Lex Fridman, an artificial-intelligence researcher, Musk was asked about Nakamoto’s real identity. “It seems as though Nick Szabo is probably, more than anyone else, responsible for the evolution of those ideas,” states Musk (thanks, Business Insider).

Nick Szabo speaks to Swiss Re in an interview (Image: Swiss Re)

Nick Szabo is a computer scientist and cryptographer known for his work in digital currencies. He is also the creator of something called “bit gold,” a cryptocurrency that was created way back in 1998.

Szabo’s writing style is also eerily similar to Bitcoin’s original white paper, which was written under the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Linguistic experts studied the paper against potential creators’ writings and found Szabo’s to be the most similar by far.

For what’s it’s worth though, Musk doesn’t really think it matters who created Bitcoin. “What is a name anyway? It’s a name, attached to an idea. What does it even mean really?”

