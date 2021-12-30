Tesla just recalled nearly 500K vehicles over trunk issues

Tesla filed two recall notices with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) during the holiday period; which covers almost 500,000 vehicles. Both Tesla recalls are for trunk issues and affect almost a quarter of all vehicles sold to date by the company.

Tesla filed both recalls with the NHTSA on December 21. One recall is for every Model 3 sold in the U.S. to date. Barron’s notes that the total is 356,309 vehicles.

The issue is that opening and closing the trunk lid could damage the wiring for the rearview camera. If damaged, it increases the chances of a crash while being driven.

A second recall is for nearly 120K Model S vehicles sold between 2014 and 2021. A “possible misaligned front latch assembly” is the issue, which would “stop the secondary hood latch from engaging.” That’s not good, as anyone who’s had their hood pop up when driving can attest to.

A Tesla Model 3 (Image: Unsplash)

At the time of reporting, there was no mention of the recalls on Tesla’s website. We can only assume that Tesla is in the process of contacting those owners affected by the recalls.

These recalls are the latest in a string of quality control and other issues that Tesla has been dealing with. The most recent one was for a fault in the emergency braking system on a small number of vehicles.

Over 130K Tesla vehicles were recalled earlier this year to fix their touchscreens. And earlier this month, some vehicles were shipped without USB ports, as the global chip shortage affected delivery.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: