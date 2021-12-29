It looks like Hyundai is just about done developing new engines, focusing its efforts on EVs

Korean auto manufacturer Hyundai has reportedly abandoned developing new combustion engines in favor of focusing on EV development.

The company had been making its own engines since the 1990s, but it looks like that could come to an end soon as it shifts its focus towards developing EVs.

According to The Korea Economic Daily, this news came straight from Hyundai’s new R&D chief. In an email to employees, the new executive, Park Chung-kook had this to say:

“Now, it is inevitable to convert into electrification. Our own engine development is a great achievement, but we must change the system to create future innovation based on the great asset from the past.” – Hyundai R&D Chief Park Chung-kook.

The company will reportedly shift the focus of its Namyang R&D center, which employs around 12,000 researchers, to the development of electric vehicles. A few researchers will remain focused on the company’s combustion engines to modify and improve existing engines, but there won’t be any new ones developed.

The move makes perfectly good sense for Hyundai. Many governments and nations are looking to halt, or at least slow, the sale of combustion engine vehicles by as early as 2030. It sounds like a good idea for Hyundai to shift its focus away from combustion engines sooner rather than later.

But Hyundai has only just released its first EV, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The company still has a lot of work to do, which is why shifting nearly 12,000 researchers from focusing on combustion engines to various parts of EV development seems like a pretty good idea for Hyundai.

