The electric Ford F-150 Lightning will be able to charge other F-150 Lightnings

Ford’s hotly-awaited F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck is probably going to sell like hotcakes since the gas-guzzling F-150 was 2020’s top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

While the starts-at-$40K price will likely turn heads, it’s another killer feature that will be a firm favorite of contractors and fleet owners – the ability to charge other F-150’s.

Yes, just like using your smartphone to reverse-charge another phone or your wireless earbuds, you’ll be able to charge another F-150 Lightning if you ever have two in the same place.

The Drive spoke to Linda Zhang, the chief engineer behind the F-150 Lightning, who dropped the knowledge bomb that the Lightning is going to be able to do vehicle-to-vehicle charging. That could technically be extended to charge literally any EV, with the right combination of charging cords and electrical architecture compatibility.

It’s not just another EV that the Lightning could power. Zhang also says that the truck could run your entire house, assuming that your home has an inverter installed. The extended-range F-150 Lightning battery could run your home for three days under normal usage, or up to ten if you ration power use.

That’s similar to the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid, which can use the combination of its extended-range batteries and gasoline engine to act as a backup generator.

The biggest winner here isn’t going to be individual owners who might like the feature but likely won’t ever use it. Commercial fleet owners or rental companies are going to love this though.

They will be able to send fully-charged F-150 Lightnings out to the job site to recharge the ones that are already out there, without having to install charging points or have them leave the site.

