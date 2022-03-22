Ford’s F-150 Lightning can reach 320 miles on a single charge

Ford officially revealed its new all-electric F-150 Lightning truck nearly a year ago. The company had planned for its extended range batteries to go up to 300 miles on a single charge, but now Ford is saying the max range has been pushed to 320 miles.

This news comes from the official EPA-estimated battery range that Ford published on its website earlier this week. Of course, the 320-mile range only applies to the top-end battery in the new F-150 Lightning.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning Pro ER (Fleet only), Lightning XLT ER, and Lightning Lariat ER are all fitted with the 320-mile range battery. Most of the batteries in the other models offered reached the targeted range of 230 miles per charge, with the exception of one model.

F-150 Lightning (Image: Ford)

The F-150 Lightning Platinum features a mid-range battery and is rated for up to 300 miles on a single charge. Like the other extended range options, this is also a 20-mile increase over Ford’s original estimates.

The new Ford F-150 Lightning line starts at just under $40k, but only for fleet customers. For everyday customers, the XLT model with a standard battery is the cheapest option, at around $55k. And adding the extended battery option will increase the price by another $10k.

Early models of the new EV will begin shipping later this spring. The company was taking reservations on its website, but reservations have ended as the company begins fulfilling orders.

If you’re looking to snag one of these new Ford F-150 Lightnings but didn’t get in on the early reservations, you can sign up for updates from the company to make sure you stay up to date on availability.

