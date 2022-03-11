Tesla is once again raising its prices

If you’re mulling the idea of buying a new Tesla, be prepared to pay a little extra for it. Tesla raised its prices again due to the rising cost of nickel prices, mainly due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Thankfully, not every model is being affected by this surge pricing. However, as Electrek points out, the Long Range version of the Model 3 and both the Long Range and Performance versions of the Model Y will see a $1,000 increase.

Here’s a before and after comparison of the price increases:

Model 3 Long Range: $51,990 (previously $50,990)

(previously $50,990) Model Y Long Range: $59,990 (previously $49,990)

(previously $49,990) Model Y Long Range Performance: $64,990 (previously $63,990)

Image: Screenshot / Tesla

For those of you keeping score, Tesla is ruthless when raising the price of its cars. They do it all the time, and we’ve honestly lost count.

Electrek notes that the Model 3 Long Range previously sold for $48,000 back in March of 2021, and with this latest price increase, the price is up by about $4,000 over the last year. In contrast, the Model Y has seen its price go up by as much as $10,000 over the past year.

Why is nickel so important in electric vehicles? Well, a big chunk of the battery relies on nickel, and Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of it. And with all the sanctions targeted towards the country, acquiring the rare earth mineral will cost more.

The sad news is if nickel prices eventually go back down, I don’t see Tesla bringing the cost of these affected models back down. Instead, they’ll probably stick to these new prices and not lose any sleep over it because, at the end of the day, Tesla likes money.

