Elon Musk wants to bring Steam’s entire game library to Teslas

Over the last few months, Tesla has been working hard to add video games to its vehicles. Now, Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, has announced plans to bring the entire Steam library of games to Tesla vehicles.

As we know by now, Elon Musk spends a good amount of time on Twitter. The eccentric billionaire posted a reply to a tweet earlier this week stating that Tesla is working on expanding its video games.

Specifically, Musk says the company is looking at the massive Steam library of video games to add to the vehicles. Steam hosts tens of thousands of games, so adding support for the platform would greatly improve Tesla’s gaming capabilities.

We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

Tesla has already upgraded its vehicles’ computers to replicate gaming rigs. The new Model X and Model S both have a powerful AMD computer with ten teraflops of computing power.

The computer is comparable to current generation gaming consoles, like the PS5. The company even showed that the Model S plays the demanding title Cyberpunk 2077 better than the PS4.

And Tesla has already been dabbling in the gaming world in its vehicles, with Tesla Arcade. The company has added games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Cuphead, and Fallout Shelter. However, it has become the target of the NHTSA after it was revealed that people can play games on a Tesla even while it is driving.

This is a huge step. If the company is able to integrate Steam games, does that make Tesla vehicles a gaming console?

Of course, this is just something that Elon Musk tweeted about so we don’t really know how close it is. But I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Tesla integrates Steam games into its cars by the end of this year.

