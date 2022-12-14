Tesla adds Steam Games and Apple Music in latest update

The new Tesla Holiday Update brings some new features to its latest vehicles, including the ability to play Steam games and support for Apple Music.

Release notes for the latest update share the full details of what’s coming. All Telsa models will gain access to the Apple Music update.

Tesla’s Steam update, on the other hand, is limited to newer vehicles. Specifically, Tesla Model S and X vehicles from 2022 and later with 16GB of RAM.

Exactly what games will be available when the update rolls out is unclear. Tesla says it’s bringing “thousands” of games, and we’ll have to wait and see what the cars are capable of.

In its promotional video, we see a Tesla playing Cyberpunk 2077. That should feel familiar since this isn’t the first time Tesla has used Cyberpunk 2077 in its marketing.

The Holiday Update also includes several other new features. The vehicles’ Light Show feature is upgraded, allowing you to create and schedule light shows simultaneously across multiple vehicles.

It also adds the ability to make Zoom calls using the cabin camera. Plus, you can use Dog Mode or Sentry Mode to see into your car’s cabin with your phone.

Tesla’s new Holiday Update is rolling out now to Tesla owners. Keep your eye out for the new Steam integration in your Model S and X, and crank up the tunes with new Apple Music support.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: