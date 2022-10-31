GM’s electric Equinox will be one of the cheapest EVs available

GM has joined in heavily on the electric vehicle train, and the company is set to release one of the cheapest available EVs in 2023, the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV.

The 2024 Equinox EV was revealed in a press release from Chevrolet last month. With a starting price of around $30,000, the electric SUV will be among the cheapest electric vehicles on the market.

According to Electrek, the average price of EVs in the United States hovers around $66,000. Of course, that number reflects the powerful inflation increasing the price of everything over the past few months.

But still, $66,000 is quite a bit more than the $30,000 price tag that GM plans to put on the Equinox EV. That price will represent the absolute base model of the Equinox EV, with no extra benefits or features.

Image: Chevrolet

Like many other base models, the $30,000 version of the Equinox will be the most basic, with minimal comfort features.

It will be front-wheel drive, have manually adjusted seats, and a driving range of around 250 miles.

There will also be additional trim packages that include different features and options with a higher price tag. You will be able to add power-adjustable seats, all-wheel drive, and an extended-range battery.

Currently, there is no pricing available for those features, but expect them to start adding up pretty quickly.

GM plans on launching the new Chevrolet Equinox EV in the fall of 2023. The launch will start with a limited edition 2RS model with plenty of bells and whistles.

We’ll likely hear more about the full pricing structure when we get closer to that release date.

