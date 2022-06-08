Ford F-150 Lightning owners will reportedly be able to charge Teslas

One of the big selling points for Ford’s F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck is that it can charge other electric vehicles. Now it seems that the ability to charge Tesla’s fleet of electric vehicles is a bonus.

Images shared on a new online forum for F-150 Lightning owners show a small adapter that came with their truck.

The J1772 adaptor for Tesla vehicles is made by a company called Lenz Charging Solution. Based on the instructions, it connects the F-150’s charging harness up to any Tesla.

Image: PipeFitter52 via Lightning Owners online forum

That’s necessary because while most EVs use a standard J1772 connector, Tesla has their own proprietary one.

You’ll also need the upgraded outlets on your Lightning, which increase the power from 2.4 kilowatts to 9.6 kilowatts. That upgrade also gives you a 240-volt, 30 amp outlet that can charge other EVs at 7.2 kilowatts.

The Verge got a vague confirmation of the ability to charge Teslas, saying “we’re shipping our first Lightnings with adaptors so F-150 Lightning customers can lend a hand if needed.” Now, all we need is for Tesla to let F-150s charge at its Supercharger network.

It’s not only other EVs like Teslas that the Ford F-150 Lightning can charge. Ford says that the huge battery inside the all-electric pickup can run your home for up to ten days.

That’s probably enough for any brownout or most blackouts to be over. Imagine never losing the contents of your freezer ever again.

