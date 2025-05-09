Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Tesla has pulled the plug on its highly anticipated Cybertruck range extender—a $16,000 battery add-on that promised an extra 120–130 miles of range.

The decision, which caught even hardcore fans off guard, means those who put down a $2,000 deposit can expect full, hassle-free refunds to their original payment method, according to Tesla’s communications and reporting by Electrek and The Verge.

What exactly did buyers lose? Unlike older EVs that used gas-powered backups—think Chevy Volt or BMW i3 REx—Tesla’s range extender was a chunky 50 kWh battery pack, about the size of a toolbox, designed to fit in the Cybertruck’s bed.

Paired with the dual-motor version, it could have boosted range from 340 to about 445 miles, while the tri-motor “Cyberbeast” would have seen a jump from 320 to over 440 miles.

Car and Driver’s early coverage noted that while the extender didn’t quite hit Tesla’s long-touted 500-mile mark, it still represented a “serious upgrade” for range-conscious buyers.

Tesla hasn’t offered a detailed explanation for the cancellation, but industry speculation is rampant.

According to Electrek, and analysis from InsideEVs, some experts argue the range extender was always a stopgap, a way for Tesla to patch over ambitious range promises that proved tough to keep in real-world conditions.

Others point to rapid improvements in battery efficiency and Tesla’s expanding Supercharger network, both of which could make expensive bolt-on battery packs less essential for future buyers.

Now, new contenders—including the Ram 1500 Ramcharger and certain Mazda MX-30 variants—are carrying the torch with their takes on the range extender, as MotorTrend notes in their recent EV coverage.

Industry watchers say Tesla’s decision is classic Musk—bold, abrupt, and impossible to ignore. “It’s a reminder that Tesla is willing to make big pivots, even when it means scrapping a high-profile product,” said one analyst, echoing the sentiment found across Electrek and InsideEVs.

The company is betting that its mainline battery technology and ever-growing Supercharger network will keep the Cybertruck competitive.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news