Elon Musk says Tesla’s $25,000 EV is dead, calling it “pointless”

In a move that should surprise no one, Elon Musk has killed the idea of a $25,000 Tesla, calling the concept “pointless” and “silly.”

This about-face comes after years of promising an affordable entry-level model. It seems Tesla’s focus has shifted to autonomous vehicles, leaving budget-conscious buyers out in the cold.

The news came during Tesla’s Q3 2024 earnings call, where Musk stated, “We’re not making a non-robotaxi [model]. I think we’ve been very clear that the future is autonomous.”

He comparede non-autonomous ICE vehicles to outdated tech like horses and flip phones. It’s a bold strategy, especially considering Tesla’s Q3 earnings were a mixed bag, with revenue up 8% but missing some expectations.

But hey, who needs affordable EVs for the masses when you can focus on self-driving cars and…flying roadsters?

When asked about the long-delayed second-gen Roadster, Musk teased the possibility of flight, because why not?

The Roadster, first unveiled in 2017, has become a running joke among Tesla fans.

Musk thanked the “long-suffering” deposit holders, saying the design is almost finalized and will be “something spectacular”. Because “spectacular” is exactly what you want when you’ve been waiting seven years for a car.

Musk justified the delay by saying the Roadster is like “dessert” compared to Tesla’s more important projects focused on a sustainable energy future.

It’s a noble sentiment, but those who dropped deposits probably didn’t realize their Roadster was contingent on Tesla single-handedly saving the world.

So, where does this leave would-be Tesla buyers on a budget? With few options. The cheapest Tesla currently available is the Model 3, starting at $38,990.

Hardly the “affordable” option Musk once promised. It seems Tesla is content to leave the budget EV market to other manufacturers, at least for now.

As for the Roadster, well, we’ll believe it when we see it. And if it flies? That’ll be something else entirely.

