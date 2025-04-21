Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Kia has announced that its new affordable electric car, the EV4 sedan, will arrive in the US early next year.

While there was talk of a hatchback version earlier this year, it looks like only the sedan will be sold in the buyers in US will be able to choose between two battery options.

The smaller one is a 58.3 kWh battery, which Kia estimates can go about 235 miles on a full charge.

The larger battery is 81.4 kWh and is expected to deliver up to 330 miles of range. Keep in mind that these are Kia’s own estimates — official government-tested (EPA) numbers haven’t been released yet.

The EV4 will come with Tesla’s NACS charging port, meaning it can plug into Tesla Superchargers, a big plus for convenience.

At a fast-charging station, the car can recharge from 10% to 80% in just about half an hour (31 minutes).

Another neat feature is its ability to power other devices, like laptops or even small appliances, using something called vehicle-to-load technology.

Inside, the EV4 has a high-tech vibe. It features 30 inches of screen space across the dashboard, running Kia’s newest software system, which even supports apps like YouTube.

Image: Kia

The EV4 is being built in South Korea, and although Kia hasn’t announced an official price yet, car magazine Motor Trend expects it to start at around $37,000 before any tax incentives.

If true, this would make the EV4 cheaper than Tesla’s Model 3, which starts at about $42,500 before federal discounts.

However, there’s a potential catch: If tariffs are put in place on foreign-made cars, like some being proposed by President Trump, the final cost to the US buyers could go up.

The EV4 looks like a promising, budget-friendly electric sedan packed with modern features, but pricing could depend on upcoming trade policies.

Do you like Kia’s EV offerings? Would you buy one of these when it hits the American shores? Tell us below in the comments, or ping us via our Twitter or Facebook.

