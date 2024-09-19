Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

More than a year after first announcing the move, General Motors has flipped the switch: its electric vehicles can now juice up at Tesla’s Supercharger stations.

The catch? Owners will need to shell out $225 for a “GM-approved” Tesla adapter, available through the brand’s mobile apps, reports Car and Driver.

Future GM EVs will come with Tesla’s charging port standard out of the box, but early adopters get to be the beta testers (and beta payers).

GM is clearly stoked about the development, touting access to 17,800 Tesla Supercharger plugs as a major win for its customers.

Range anxiety, driven in part by the patchy charging landscape, remains a huge barrier to EV adoption. Tesla’s vast Supercharger network is widely regarded as one of the best in the game. In fact, it’s literally the best.

The move is part of a broader industry shift toward standardization. Following Ford’s lead last year, most major automakers have pledged to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS), the SAE J3400 plug.

This will eventually allow non-Tesla vehicles to charge at Tesla stations seamlessly and adapter-free. GM plans to source its NACS-approved adapters from multiple suppliers to avoid relying solely on Tesla, which, as The Verge points out, has a record of facing production bottlenecks at its gigafactories

GM’s decision to charge (heh) customers for the adapter might raise some eyebrows

Ford and Rivian both offered their adapters for free, at least initially. But GM isn’t budging – no complimentary adapters here.

The company is also updating its apps to help users find and pay for Supercharger sessions, though Tesla notes that non-Tesla owners will pay a premium.

While Tesla got a head start on building out its network, competitors are playing catch-up.

GM is involved in several initiatives to expand charging infrastructure, including partnerships with EVgo and a consortium of automakers through the Ionna joint venture.

The bigger picture here is a move toward a more universal, less fragmented public charging network. It’s a win for consumers, even if GM’s adapter pricing stings a bit.

The good news is that GM isn’t the only one on the market with a NACS adapter. Over on the Bolt EV subreddit, users are discussing the A2Z Typhoon Pro Tesla Supercharger adapter, available for $168 with a discount code.

It’s not officially sanctioned by GM, but highlights that there may be more affordable options for EV owners willing to shop around.

What do you think? Is the $225 adapter a deal-breaker, or a small price to pay for the convenience of Tesla’s Supercharger network? Let us know in the comments!

