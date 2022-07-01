This sicko hacked his Tesla Model S Plaid to go 216 mph

Tesla’s Model S Plaid is a fast car in its own right. The car boasts an official top speed of 175 miles per hour, but that wasn’t enough for one owner.

Guillaume André, CEO of Ingenext, figured out a way to mod his Model S Plaid to reach a top speed of 216 miles per hour. For those keeping score, this is the fastest speed ever recorded on a Model S, reports Electrek.

So how did he do it? For starters, André’s company, Ingenext, specializes in selling parts and modules that allow customers to access features in their Tesla vehicles that the company would otherwise lock. Naturally, one of these locked features is the car’s top speed.

Using one of the company’s modules, André bypassed the car’s top speed restriction. To test it out, André and his team took the Model S Plaid and let it rip on a runway at Trois-Rivières airport in Québec, Canada.

With plenty of room to max the car’s top speed out, the vehicle reached speeds of 216 miles per hour. That’s insanely fast. And when a car travels that quickly, you need the space to slow it down.

Interestingly enough, when Tesla first announced the Model S Plaid, the company claimed the car was capable of reaching speeds of 200 mph. André’s test proves that was true, and more.

