Teslas can now auto-adjust their suspension to handle potholes

Tesla vehicles can now adjust their suspension if they detect a pothole in the road ahead. That’s pretty cool and might stop underbody scrapes, save a few tires, and even some alloy wheels from damage.

Noticed by Electrek, the newest Tesla software update, 2022.20, includes a new feature for the Tesla Adaptive Suspension system. This is the active suspension on newer Model S and Model X vehicles, which can adjust according to road conditions.

That feature can now adjust ride height based on previously identified rough road sections. See, back in 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla vehicles with Autopilot will be mapping roads, including potholes, stop signs, and other features.

That information is then passed to other Tesla vehicles, so they all know where the potholes are.

Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla vehicles.

Tesla decided that instead of making the vehicle avoid those sections, it would instead raise the suspension “for comfort.” That’s probably the right call, as doing maneuvers around holes could get into hairy situations with other road users.

Eventually, Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving will get to the level of a human driver. At that time, we expect it will swerve to avoid potholes, instead of hoping that going over them doesn’t ding your rims. Until that time, enjoy having active suspension to soften the ride.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: