Chevy is turning the iconic Corvette into an EV

Chevrolet has revealed some upcoming changes to its famous Corvette sports car. The company has confirmed that the Corvette will make a transition to an electric vehicle (EV), with the first step being a hybrid model that is coming next year.

GM President Mark Reuss shared the news of the upcoming electric Corvette on his LinkedIn profile earlier this week. The company will begin this transition with an “electrified” hybrid version of the Corvette to come out in 2023.

But after that, there will be a fully electric version of the car coming in later years. Check out this sneak-peek look at the upcoming Corvette hybrid in the teaser video below:

BREAKING: An electrified #Corvette will be available as early as next year and a fully electric version to follow. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/6lDUWpOIZ2 — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) April 25, 2022

There aren’t a lot of details that have been shared about the upcoming Corvette models. That said, this revelation does fit with the company’s plan to shift to all-electric vehicles exclusively by 2035.

But when it comes to an electric Corvette, the company will have some major shoes to fill with a new EV model. The upcoming 2023 combustion engine model of the Corvette Z06 is incredibly impressive, with 670 horsepower and a ridiculous 0-60 speed of 2.6 seconds.

And beyond that, the Corvette has always toed the line between sports car and American muscle car. And one thing that goes along with American muscle is the rumbling of a powerful engine that makes the car even more appealing to some.

Nevertheless, I think this will be a lucrative move from GM. The company’s first electric Silverado was extremely popular during its preorder period. And electric vehicles in general have become a lot more popular over the last couple of years.

I’m looking forward to seeing what an all-electric Corvette will look like in the next few years.

