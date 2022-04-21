There’s a new EV coming that doubles as a gaming PC

Electric vehicles and video games have been an unexpected couple since Elon Musk played Cyberpunk 2077 in a Tesla Model S last year. And now, another EV company, IndiEV, is looking to deliver a more substantial gaming experience inside its Indi One EV.

IndiEV actually revealed the Indi One back in October. But the company recently showcased a prototype of the EV built for gaming at the New York Auto Show. Additionally, the company announced a partnership with Global Green USA, a nonprofit leader in a sustainable future.

“Partnering with the leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing smart solutions to climate change is a natural step for INDIEV,” said IndiEV’s head of design, Andre Hudson, in a press release.

Global Green’s CEO was named the first reservation and a portion of all preorders will go to the nonprofit organization.

As you can see, the Indi One features two separate screens on the dashboard. The EV’s first screen runs Android Automotive and the second screen runs Windows. That will be where the gaming takes place. As for the specs of the car’s computer, they seem pretty acceptable.

According to Engadget’s Sam Rutherford, who got a first look at the car during the New York Auto Show, the internal computer contains an Intel Core I7 processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU. And the company hopes to upgrade to an RTX 3080 sometime soon.

Gaming and traveling in a car have gone hand-in-hand since way back when the original Game Boy came out. But this takes things to a whole new level.

I’m not sure how many people really want a full-fledged gaming PC in the passenger seat of their EV. But I know I’d be getting in some Rocket League games every chance I got during a road trip.

