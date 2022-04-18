Tesla now makes you pay for its $400 mobile connector separately

Tesla’s latest cost-cutting exercise is to remove the mobile connector bundle as standard equipment. In case you weren’t aware, that bundle includes the 14-50 NEMA plug for home charging and the adapter for 110V socket charging.

CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter (as always) to defend the move. He said that internal data shows it wasn’t being utilized by Tesla owners, so it “seemed wasteful” to continue including it as standard.

The $400 Tesla mobile connector is now an additional add-on during the ordering process. It can also be bought directly from Tesla’s store.

Based on feedback received, we will drop mobile connector price to $200 & make it easy to order with car.



Note, mobile connector is not needed if you have a Tesla wall connector or to use Superchargers.



Recommend installing Tesla wall connector well before car arrives. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2022

It’s not all bad news, though. The Tesla mobile connector will now be $200 to buy. It will also come with more plug adapters. That could mean it will be usable with other EVs, or that you can use it in more countries, depending on which end of the cable the plugs are for.

It looks like people on Twitter aren’t happy about this change. The price drop to $200 happened only after social media users voiced their anger about not getting the very useful Tesla mobile connector as standard equipment.

Tesla could fix this in this way. Make the mobile connector an already-checked option at checkout. That way, you can uncheck it if you don’t want it, like unchecking the “include cutlery and napkins” box on meal delivery apps.

