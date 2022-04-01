There’s now a Tesla subscription service for $1,000 a month

Have you been thinking about getting a Tesla but aren’t quite ready to pull the trigger? Well, this new subscription service from Kyte might be perfect for you. Instead of buying or leasing your own Tesla, this new subscription service will let you rent one for months at a time.

Kyte is an on-demand vehicle rental service that delivers cars right to users’ doors. Now, the company is introducing a new model, called Tesla Subscription, that it plans to launch in a couple of major U.S. cities this month.

The new subscription service kicks off in a couple of weeks in San Francisco and New York City. For a monthly fee, Kyte will drop off a Tesla Model 3 at your door for you.

Image: KnowTechie

Kyte offers a 3, 6, or 12-month subscription plan for its Tesla Model 3s. Signing up for three months will cost you $1,350 per month. A six-month deal goes for $1,125 per month and if you sign up for a year, it will be $995 per month.

You can cancel at any time, but you’ll be charged extra based on the difference in the plan costs for shorter subscriptions.

At first glance, this sounds a lot like leasing a car, though for potentially shorter periods of time. But the major difference is that Kyte handles most of the logistics in the Tesla subscriptions.

Registration, liability insurance, and maintenance are all handled by the company. All you have to do is pay and drive.

What an interesting time to be alive. Monthly subscriptions definitely seem to be gaining exponential popularity, but subscribing to a Tesla takes things to another level.

It will be interesting to see how this model works for Kyte and how far the company plans to expand in the future.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: