The first edition Chevrolet Silverado EV sold out in just 12 minutes

Chevrolet made its debut in the electric truck world at CES 2022 with the introduction of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. There was obviously a lot of hype surrounding this truck and the company sold out of the fully-trimmed RST First Edition just 12 minutes after they became available for reservation.

In an interview with Bloomberg on YouTube, General Motors (parent company of the Chevrolet brand) CEO Mary Barra shared the news of how fast the company filled up reservations. The company didn’t say how many reservations it took for the vehicle, but selling out in 12 minutes is still pretty impressive.

The RST First Edition of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will be completely decked out with all possible feature options available. And the price tag reflects all of those options, with the First Edition costing a whopping $105,000.

And people are still going to have to wait a while before they can get their hands on the RTS First Edition. Chevrolet says the First Edition will be arriving in the fall of 2023.

In fact, Chevrolet has actually said that the first model of the Silverado EV will be the much more affordable WT (Work Truck) that will be available in the spring of 2023 starting at a much more modest price of around $40,000.

The company says it eventually plans on offering several different trim models of the Silverado EV, with prices ranging anywhere from $40,000 to more than $80,000.

Of course, that will happen once the company gets its production going at full capacity, and there’s no telling how long that will take.

