Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 get a $7,500 price cut

Tesla continues its unprecedented month of December with $7,500 discounts for the Model 3 and Model Y.

Earlier this month, Tesla began offering $3,750 discounts, but apparently, that wasn’t enough to move the needle, so $7,500 it is. But wait, there’s more.

On top of that, buyers can get an additional 10,000 miles of free Supercharging when using the discount.

“When I bought my Tesla, I didn’t get diddly-squat,” notes our Editor in Chief, Kevin Raposo.

To take advantage of this deal, you will have to take the delivery of your new car between now and December 31. So you’ll have to make a hasty decision to get in on this discount.

Elon Musk once said he’d never again offer discounts on new cars.

This came after research analyst Brad Erickson published a note criticizing the company’s discounts for helping them boost fourth-quarter sales.

But looking at the timing of these discounts, it looks like this is exactly what Tesla is doing.

The early December discount seemingly wasn’t enough to entice buyers, so it looks like Tesla’s doubling down to gain a few extra last-minute sales.

The company has had its fair share of troubles this year, including a CEO who’s too busy burning Twitter down to focus on Tesla.

Tesla stock has been gradually declining all year, reaching a 52-week low this week. This isn’t a great look for the company, and investors are taking notice.

The company likely looks for this discount to provide better sales numbers to report to investors for this quarter. So much for never discounting new Teslas.

