Tesla driver alleges ‘full self-driving’ caused eight-car pileup

Tesla’s “full self-driving” software is under investigation after a driver claimed it caused an eight-car collision in San Francisco.

The accident left nine people with minor injuries, including one hospitalized juvenile.

The incident occurred last month and is described in a California Highway Patrol traffic crash report. The report states that the driver claims their Tesla braked unexpectedly, leading to the pileup.

According to a review of videos by the California Highway Patrol, the Tesla was seen changing lanes and slowing to a stop before the incident.

The driver in the accident claims one thing, but the California Highway Patrol says they can’t confirm if “full self-driving” was active when it crashed.

According to the report, the Tesla traveled at around 55 mph before suddenly braking and slowing to about 20 mph.

This sudden change in speed reportedly caused a chain reaction collision involving eight vehicles traveling at typical highway speeds.

The timing of this pileup couldn’t have come at a worse time. The pileup occurred hours after Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s “full self-driving” software was available to anyone in North America who requested it.

Before this announcement, the driver-assist software had only been available to drivers with high safety scores on Tesla’s rating system.

The investigation into this 8-eight car pileup is still ongoing, and we’ll update if any updates are made available.

Until then, if you’re a Tesla owner with “full self-driving” capabilities, keep a vigilant eye. Tesla warns it “may do the wrong thing at the worst time.”

