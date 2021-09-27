Tesla owners: You can now request the Full Self-Driving beta test but you better be a good driver

With Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature continuing to receive updates, it was announced recently that the company would begin rolling out requests for the FSD beta.

According to The Washington Post, this means that drivers can now upgrade their cars to the FSD versions by requesting the feature. That said, it’s not quite as simple as just pressing a button and receiving the update. Drivers will be monitored on driving habits to see if they are eligible for the feature.

Tesla released guidelines for this, stating that it would be looking at multiple factors when it comes to who can receive the update. These “Five Safety Factors” include forward collision warnings, hard braking, aggressive turning, unsafe following distance, and forced Autopilot disengagement.

Kevin is a safe driver (Image: KnowTechie)

With this new program rolling out, there’s a good chance there will be more test subjects beta testers on the roads soon. A program that is still being criticized by many, including the National Transportation Safety Board, which believes that Tesla should be focusing on basic safety issues right now, and not self-driving systems.

Regardless, if this is something you are interested in, keep an eye on your Tesla as you should see the request feature soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: