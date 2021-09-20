Say goodbye to free supercharging with Tesla’s referral program

Earlier this week, Tesla made a pretty significant change to its referral program. The EV manufacturer has scrapped the referral benefit that lets its vehicle owners who refer new customers and those new customers get 1,000 miles of free supercharging on the company’s network.

For the last couple of years, Tesla has offered a nice incentive to its vehicle owners who refer other customers who buy a Tesla. Both the referrer and the one being referred would get 1,000 miles worth of free supercharging. That incentive has now been completely removed.

Tesla still has a referral program in place, but there are no longer any referral bonuses for Tesla vehicles. Instead, the only incentive available is for the company’s solar panels. The company’s solar panel customers can refer new customers and still receive up to $500 cash as an incentive.

If you’re in the market for a Tesla and you have a friend that has referred you to the vehicle, you’ve missed out on this particular incentive. But there may still be hope.

According to some reports, the company plans to reimagine the referral program for Tesla vehicles. We’ll likely see a new program by the end of the year with new incentives.

If you were looking to take advantage of Tesla’s referral program but missed out, give it a few months. Keep your eye on the company’s website, and you may see a new and improved incentive soon.

