Tesla is offering customers free supercharging over the holidays

Tesla is joining in on the holiday celebrations for a few days around Christmas. The prominent electric vehicle manufacturer is offering free charging during off-peak hours at some of its supercharging stations from December 23 to December 26.

The company announced this new promotion on its website. Of course, there are some limitations to the free supercharging and it will only be available at certain, high-traffic locations.

Instead, Tesla’s deal aims to help alleviate the potential high traffic that tends to come to these superchargers during holidays when people are traveling a lot. The free charging will only be available from 10 AM to 7 PM at select notoriously high-traffic supercharging stations.

The free supercharging stations mostly exist on the west coast of the United States, with a few sprinkled around the midwest and six more on the east coast. The west coast superchargers are considerably more popular, with Tesla’s home state of California hosting more than 30 of the free charging stations.

Tesla has previously had issues with overcrowding at supercharging stations during holiday travel times. A report from Electrek back in 2018 highlighted the growing problem during Thanksgiving travel. The company hopes to ease some of that pain with this new initiative.

For Tesla owners looking to travel around Christmas, this will be a pretty cool benefit (as long as you live in the right place). If nothing else, you’ll be able to save a little cash, something that’s always helpful during the expensive holiday season.

